Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 38.7%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 2,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89. Acme United has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

