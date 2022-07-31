Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Drops By 31.3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 22,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,790. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

