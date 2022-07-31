Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declines By 31.6%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 520,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,508. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

