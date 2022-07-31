Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rises By 47.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

