Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Drops By 39.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 163,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 249,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

