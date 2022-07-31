Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 106.7%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.3 %

Carrefour stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.92) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

