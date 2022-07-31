Short Interest in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Drops By 50.4%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 730,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China Index Stock Performance

CIH stock remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. 3,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,643. China Index has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Index Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Index Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:CIH Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of China Index worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

