Short Interest in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Drops By 50.4%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 730,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China Index Stock Performance
CIH stock remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. 3,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,643. China Index has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.
China Index Company Profile
China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.
