Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Declines By 32.5%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,970. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 355,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 28,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,727.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,034,588 shares in the company, valued at $33,103,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 355,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $980,614.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 529,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,334 and have sold 36,000 shares valued at $99,080. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

