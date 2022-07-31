Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Decreases By 56.1%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of DKSH stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.