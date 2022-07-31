Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Grows By 93.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.