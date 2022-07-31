Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Grows By 93.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.
About Dream Impact Trust
