Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Declines By 54.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 4,217,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.3 days.

E.On stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

