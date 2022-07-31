Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Rises By 101.9%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,144,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 101,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,056. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

