Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Decreases By 39.8%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 1,035,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,238.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

