Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 52.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $56.87.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
