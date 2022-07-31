Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 52.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

