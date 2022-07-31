Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 120.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 10,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.00.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
