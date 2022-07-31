Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 120.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FMY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 10,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.00.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.