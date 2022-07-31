Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 50.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

