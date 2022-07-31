Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Rises By 75.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 273,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,225. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G Medical Innovations stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

