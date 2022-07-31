Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Grows By 88.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

