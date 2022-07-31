Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Declines By 49.8%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXPLF has been the topic of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.