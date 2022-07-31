Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 41.9%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCXLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.37) to GBX 1,067 ($12.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.96) to GBX 1,194 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.20.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

