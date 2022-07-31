Short Interest in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Declines By 35.3%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

II-VI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,158. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

