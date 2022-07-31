Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Expands By 62.1%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Iluka Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

