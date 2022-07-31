Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Drops By 51.7%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IKTSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 8,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

