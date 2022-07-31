Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Drops By 51.7%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IKTSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. 8,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
