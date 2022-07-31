Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 54.1%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PID traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
