Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rises By 76.8%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. 32,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Investar by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Investar by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

