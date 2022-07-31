Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Drops By 47.6%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYXF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.