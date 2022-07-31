Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 45.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,009,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,354.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

