Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 45.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 1,009,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,354.5 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
