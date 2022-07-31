Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Drops By 44.5%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 800,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 307,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,553. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

