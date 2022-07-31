Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 55.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 2.8 %

HPF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

