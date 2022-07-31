Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Grows By 100.0%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Jumbo Price Performance

JUMSY remained flat at $15.74 during trading hours on Friday. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Jumbo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

