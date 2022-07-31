Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 110.0%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of LYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 10,732,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,909. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
