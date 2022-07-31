Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 110.0%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 10,732,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,909. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.73) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.