Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Drops By 52.8%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 17,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.