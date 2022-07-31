Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Drops By 60.2%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Makita Stock Performance
Makita stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 85,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,477. Makita has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Further Reading
