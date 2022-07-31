Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 58.0%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 7,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
