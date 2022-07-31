Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 58.0%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 7,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

