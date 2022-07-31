Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Expands By 51.7%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINMW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

