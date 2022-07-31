Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Drops By 31.8%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 11,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at $248,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

