Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Decreases By 53.0%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEXCF stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. 77,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,230. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

