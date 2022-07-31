Short Interest in NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Decreases By 53.0%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEXCF stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. 77,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,230. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.