Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Declines By 59.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $23.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

