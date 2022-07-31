Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Grows By 70.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,481.0 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $27.76 during midday trading on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
