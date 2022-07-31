Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Grows By 70.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,481.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $27.76 during midday trading on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.