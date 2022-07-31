Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Increases By 62.6%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Otonomo Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

OTMO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 414,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,724. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

