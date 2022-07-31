Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Grows By 57.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 180,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PFL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 200,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,396. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

