Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Decreases By 39.5%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.