Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Decreases By 39.5%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

