Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Increases By 59.7%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,927 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 6,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

