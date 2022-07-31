Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Drops By 60.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

