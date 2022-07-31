Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Drops By 60.0%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.