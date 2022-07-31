Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Grows By 116.7%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Music Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Music Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 26,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,430. Music Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Music Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Music Acquisition by 47.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

