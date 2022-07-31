Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Drops By 53.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The9 Price Performance

Shares of NCTY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 649,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,614. The9 has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading

