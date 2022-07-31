Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 31.4%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 635.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Times Neighborhood from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of TNHDF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

