Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Declines By 38.2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 361,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.66 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

