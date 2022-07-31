Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Grows By 45.5%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.26.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.