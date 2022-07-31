Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Grows By 45.5%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.26.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.