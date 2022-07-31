Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Increases By 48.6%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 847,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

